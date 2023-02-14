South Korea, Japan & US Reaffirm Security Ties Against China, North Korea In DC Meeting

Tensions between Washington DC and Beijing could not have been more heated in the past week following the downing of the Chinese balloon by US fighter jets on February 4 which has been followed by a back and forth between the two countries. Coupled with recent news of US holding drills in the South China sea and the trilateral dialogue between the US, Japan and South Korea held in Washington on Monday, Sino-US relations are at an all time low.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said that the "trilateral relationship" among the US, Japan and South Korea "remains strong and is only getting stronger," as top diplomats from the three counties held talks. The group held their first Trilateral Dialogue of 2023, and the fifth such meeting during the Biden administration. They highlighted security concerns about Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions with China.

“We reiterated our core message,” Sherman said on Monday of the meeting with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

“We will remain aligned with the ROK, Japan, other allies and partners worldwide to push back on the PRC’s behaviour that challenges the rules-based regional and international order,” she added, referring to the official names of South Korea and China by their initials.

“We will continue to counter the PRC’s destabilising activities in the South and East China seas. We will keep working to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

"Throughout our meetings, our three governments reinforced the necessity of addressing the DPRK's (North Korea) destabilizing behavior and achieving complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Sherman said. "While North Korea has publicly stated its intention to further enhance its nuclear and missile programs this year, concerted efforts of the international community are critical," said Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Mori Takeo.

Although Sherman said that Washington, Tokyo and Seoul will counter China's actions in the South China and East China seas. "Alongside the ROK and Japan, we will find areas where collaboration with the PRC is possible, and, in fact, vital to international security," Sherman said. "From climate and global health, to narcotics, nonproliferation and beyond," she added.

Commitment to denuclearize Korean peninsula

The US Deputy Secretary and the Japan and South Korea Vice Ministers strongly condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) unlawful ballistic missile launches, which reached an unprecedented number in 2022, as well as a flurry of conventional military action and its threat of further destabilizing actions. They confirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and called on all UN member states to consistently implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

On Russia's war in Ukraine

Noting the upcoming one-year mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the diplomats "reaffirmed their determination to stand firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks, which are killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure". They reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They stated unequivocally that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of a nuclear weapon by Russia in Ukraine would be an act of hostility against humanity and unjustifiable in any way, said a statement by the US Secretary of State.