Spacesuit From '2001: A Space Odyssey' To Go Under The Hammer, Expected To Fetch $200K

A spacesuit from 1968 blockbuster 2001: A Space Odyssey, is all set to be auctioned later this month, international media reported. The artefact has particularly made headlines because it is believed to be worn by David Bowman in the iconic scene when he killed HAL. The Sci-Fi film was produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and starred Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood in lead roles.

To be auctioned on July 17

According to reports, the Memorabilia is all set to be auctioned on July 17-18 in Beverly Hills at an estimated price between $200,000 and $300,000. The rare artefact was created by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, who is thought to have destroyed all the props and clothes from the film so that products could not be used in other films without his authorisation.

Credits: juliensauctions.com

Julien’s auction, which is organising the event asserted that the spacesuit is especially sought after because it is believed to have been used in one of the film's most iconic scenes -- when Bowman destroys HAL 9000, a sentient computer that is killing the astronauts onboard to uphold its programmed mission.

Credits: juliensauctions.com

Elaborating further, Jason DeBord, chief operating officer at the auction, reportedly said that the only other thing from the film to be auctioned is the Aries 1B Trans-Lunar Space Shuttle, which in the movie transported Dr Heywood R. Floyd from the International Space Station to the moon. The iconic item was auctioned by the Academy of Motion pictures Arts and Sciences in 2015 for a price of whopping $344,000.

A few days ago, Winnie the Pooh cartoon illustrator Ernest Howard Shepard's letter that he had written to one of his fans sold at an auction for a whopping amount of £12,500. Shepard, reportedly wrote the letter to one of his fans whose birthday party he couldn't attend. The letter was written on March 23, 1935, to a man named Harry Stopes-Roe, whose mother was a close friend of Shepard. In the letter, Shepard apologised to Harry for not being able to attend his birthday party that was on March 30 the same year, international media reported.

