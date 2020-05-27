SpaceX Signs Three-year Agreement With US Army To Assess Starlink Broadband

SpaceX reportedly signed a new agreement with the United States Army that will help the military to experiment using Starlink broadband to move data across networks over the course of three years. The agreement signed on May 20 will also help the military to evaluate its usefulness in serving their needs. According to an international media outlet, the new agreement is a faulty standard agreement ahead of any actual commercial procurement deal for the US military.

As per reports, the US army and SpaceX signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). The project will reportedly be overseen by the Combat Capabilities Development Command’s C5ISR Centre based at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

During the time span of three years, the US military will be able to assess the performance of the Stalins low earth orbit internet service when connected to Army systems. Furthermore, the military will also seek answers to key questions such as what group equipment it will need to use Starlink and how much systems integration world could be required.

US Army trying to fulfill demand for connectivity

On the other hand, SpaceX’s Starlink network, which is still in development and which is set to go live for select customers in the US and Canada later this year, reportedly aims to provide low-latency, high-speed internet connectivity globally using low Earth orbit small satellites. Moreover, its network is designed specifically to address the needs of customers located in hard-to-reach and underserved areas, with connectivity that the company hopes will be better and more reliable than existing satellite-based connections.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a military official said that the agreement will allow the army to understand potential applications of state-of-the-art advancements in commercial RF SATCOM such as the new Starlink LEO constellation and modern SATCOM terminal developments capable of tracking LEO satellites. Joseph Welch, deputy program executive officer for command, control, communications tactical (C3T), reportedly added that the army is trying to full a growing demand for connectivity in the field.

(Image credit: AP)

