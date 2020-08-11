SpaceX To Launch A Resort At Texas' Launch Facility, Rolls Out Job Openings

SpaceX has announced that it is planning to build a resort on Texas' Gulf Coast alongside its launch facility at Boca Chica Village on August 10. In a statement, the Elon Musk owned SpaceX said that while it was aiming at next-generation launch system Starship to carry first human passenger-cargo to the Red Planet in 2022, it “seeks a Resort Development Manager to be based out of Brownsville nearest to the small Boca Chica, SpaceX’s test and development site” to make the mission possible.

In a job posting that was looking for candidates for the company's next-generation Starship prototype, SpaceX revealed that Boca Chica was where it was currently developing Mars rocket starship. Posting was spotted over the weekend described as "a talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX's first resort."It further read, "Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next-generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st-century Spaceport.” Indicative that the site project was in the early stages of development, SpaceX mentioned that the position sought the manager to “manage the designs, confirm the project specifications, to determine the cost and schedule, and obtain necessary government permits.”

‘Starship’ completed a test flight

Earlier, as SpaceX’s ‘Starship’ spacecraft successfully completed a test flight on August 4 taking off from a launchpad at a facility in South Texas, US, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Mars is looking real." The uncrewed test vehicle is a prototype of SpaceX's next-generation Starship that flew to an altitude of 150m (500ft). In a post shared by Martian Austin Barnard, the Starship SN5 test vehicle can be seen taking off for about 40 seconds from the village of Boca Chica, a major revolutionary event towards the exploration of the celestial body.

