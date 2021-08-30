SpaceX Will Try To Catch Largest Flying Object With Robot Chopsticks, Claims Elon Musk

Space X chief and founder Elon Musk has many times in the past expressed his vehemence towards space and revealed his seemingly ‘wild’ ambitions like the colonisation of Mars. On Monday, he dished out a Tweet touting the possibility of catching the “largest flying object” in space with robot chopsticks. While he reckoned that the project is sure to bring excitement, he stopped short of disclosing the specifics of the aforementioned flying object.

Alongside, he also shared a clip from the famous American martial arts film The Karate Kid highlighting the source of his inspiration. In the brief clip, a man could be seen trying to catch flies with a chopstick. It is worth mentioning that Musk, from time to time, shares stills from movies or excerpts from books indicating that many of his ambitions stem from popular culture.

SpaceX will try to catch largest ever flying object with robot chopsticks.



Success is not guaranteed, but excitement is!https://t.co/75yMgIWOwE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Musk’s tweet created a stir on the internet racking up over 43 thousand likes and hundreds of retweets. In addendum, people also flocked to express their amusement over the revelation. "Elon will Tesla robotaxis have front & rear cross-traffic alert/detect e.g. cameras in retrofit headlights & taillights? To make more money by spending less time creeping or dealing with collisions," questioned one user referring to his electric car maker firm. Meanwhile, a second user quipped, "What booster will be the first one you guys are currently planning to catch? (Or at least attempt a catch )". In subsequent tweets, Musk replied that he was still at stage Zero of his object catching project.

Last week, Elon Musk revealed another secret about himself- that he is a Lord of the Rings fan. Taking to Twitter, he shared a quote from J.R.R Tolkien’s epic fantasy trilogy which described a scene from London in May 1910. “Nine rings for mortal men,” he wrote alongside the post. The Lord of the Rings is a series of three epic fantasy novels written by J. R. R. Tolkien. Sequel to The Hobbit, the trilogy has been adapted for films and television and has a huge fan base globally. The same was evident with Musk’s post which garnered over 31 thousand likes and 2,575 retweets in just a few hours. Many users also flocked in to speculate if it was a cryptic tweet about a future project.

