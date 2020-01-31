Katrina Kaif's Instagram Is Apt For Dolly Parton's LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook Challenge

It seems like every day, there’s a brand-new challenge running rampant on social media. It all started when Dolly Parton posted a photo compilation of four versions of herself – which were represented possible profile photos she would use or how differently the same person would act on the social media platforms LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Tinder. Taking to Instagram, Dolly began the Dolly Parton challenge that took social media by storm.

The Dolly Parton Challenge:

For LinkedIn, Dolly Parton looked fresh in a checked blazer, while for Tinder she put a super-sensual avatar of herself. The Dolly Parton Challenge went so viral that many celebs tried it. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kriti Sanon everyone attempted for the Dolly Parton Challenge. Some even put their own spin on it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attempting the Dolly Parton Challenge:

Kriti Sanon attempting the Dolly Parton Challenge:

Fans think that even Katrina Kaif’s Instagram is apt for the Dolly Parton Challenge. Katrina Kaif is making waves in Bollywood for her sartorial choices. She is one actor who is well known for her acting prowess and dancing skills. Katrina Kaif has time and again given major fashion goals be it her airport looks or desi looks. Her Instagram is filled with stylish ensembles which have given inspiration to many.

Here’s how Katrina Kaif attempting the Dolly Parton Challenge will look like:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Tinder

