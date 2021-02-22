'Stop Supporting Taiwan Independence': China Tells US To Stop Undermining Its Sovereignty

Amid elevating US-Taiwan relations, irked Chian has warned the United States to ‘stop smearing’ the Communist Party of China (CPC or CCP) along with its political system. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on February 22 that the US should stop either ‘convincing’ or ‘supporting’ the “erroneous words and actions” of the “separatist” forces that are demanding ‘Taiwan independence’. While China has considered the island as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has warned of using force, the US has taken the initial crucial steps to recognise it as an independent entity.

Not only Taiwan, but US President Joe Biden’s administration has also made remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet that China considers its ‘internal affairs’. The US has voiced its disagreement with Beijing’s clampdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement along with alarming reports of Uyghurs detained in a remote area of Xinjiang. Chunying statement on Twitter came after another Chinese government official warned the United States to change its foreign policy in the region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Washington to lift restrictions on trade and people-to-people contacts along with 'interference' in the areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Wang said that US-China relations ran into "the biggest difficulties since the establishment of the diplomatic ties" and placed the blame on former US President Donald Trump administration.

We urge the #US to stop smearing the CPC&China's political system, stop conniving at or supporting the erroneous words&actions of separatist forces for "Taiwan independence", and stop undermining China's sovereignty&security on internal affairs concerning #HK, #Xinjiang& #Tibet. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) February 22, 2021

US urges China to 'play by same rules'

Earlier, US President Joe Biden on February 19 said the US and its global allies must hold China accountable for its ‘economic abuses’. ''Everyone must play by the same rules,” Biden said in a speech at a virtual Munich Security Conference while adding that “We have to push back against the Chinese government’s abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system.” Further, the Biden urged its European allies to conjointly address political and economic challenges from Beijing, saying that “We must prepare together for the long-term strategic competition from China.”

