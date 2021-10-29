Sudan Coup: US Prez Biden Calls For Release Of Detained Leaders, Backs Peaceful Protests

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 28 October called for Sudanese people to be allowed to demonstrate peacefully against the military takeover as the number of casualties in recent protests rose to nine. In the official statement, Biden also urged the global community including the African Union, Arab League, European Union, International Monetary Fund, among others to unite to denounce the Sudan coup and the restoration of the civilian-led transitional government.

US President Biden said, “Together, our message to Sudan’s military authorities is overwhelming and clear: the Sudanese people must be allowed to protest peacefully and the civilian-led transitional government must be restored.”

“I urge Sudan’s military leaders to immediately release all those detained and restore the institutions associated with the transitional government, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement...We believe strongly in Sudan’s economic potential and the promise of its future—if the military and those who oppose change do not hold it back,” he added.

Nine dead in Sudan; Military leader al-Burhan fired six envoys

Since Monday, 25 October, when Sudan’s top Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, nine protesters have been killed in the demonstrations. While Biden urged restraint, AP stated that there were signs the military was not backing down. The US President's statement followed the Sudan coup leader firing at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the United States, the European Union and France.

Burhan fired the ambassadors after the diplomats had vowed their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. According to an official who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity, even Sudanese envoys to Qatar, China and the UN mission in Geneva were removed. Sudan’s state-run TV also reported the dismissals. The dismissal of ambassadors came just two days after Burhan acquired control of the country and detained several officials of the transitional government. Hamdok and his wife were released on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the UN also issued a statement approved by the 15-member Security Council but was subjected to several changes, stated the diplomats. Reportedly, the diplomats said that statement went through changes mainly because Russia did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the UK-drafted text or use the “coup”.

(IMAGE: AP)