Sundar Pichai Tweets After Jeff Bezos Announced To Step Down As Amazon CEO

After Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced to step down as the CEO on February 3, Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai congratulated him for new ventures and also send best wishes. Bezos will now become the executive chairman of Amazon, a move that he explained will give him “time and energy” to focus on other projects. Meanwhile, Andy Jassy, who is currently the head of Amazon’s cloud division, Amazon Web Services known as AWS will be the new CEO of the company. Pichai also extended his wishes to Jassy.

Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 2, 2021

Apart from Google CEO, several other CEOs including Microsoft co-founder Satya Nadella, Marcelo Claure, executive chairman at WeWork and COO of Softbank, Padmasree Warrior, founder and CEO of Fable and a Spotify and Microsoft board member also congratulated both Jassy and Bezos for their respective milestones. Claure even welcomed Bezos to the "Executive Chairman club" and added that this is where the "real fun begins". Nadella said that it was a "well-deserved" recognition of what the company has accomplished.

Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 2, 2021

Congrats @JeffBezos , welcome to the #ExecutiveChairman club !! This is when the real fun begins !! Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) February 2, 2021

‘Excited to announce’, says Bezos in letter

Jeff Bezos in an email to the employees revealed that he was ‘excited to announce’ in the third quarter of 2021, he’ll resign as the Amazon CEO and instead be the Executive Chair of the Amazon Board. Subsequently, Jassy who joined the company in 1997 after it was founded in 1994, will be the new CEO. Bezos also hailed Jassy who according to Amazon CEO is “well known” inside the company and “has been at Amazon almost as long as I have”.

“I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO,” Bezos said in an email to employees. “In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence.”

Bezos founded Amazon.com 27 years ago and since then morphed the one-time online bookstore into mega-retailer with international reach in a range of categories. The e-commerce giant, under Bezos’ leadership, surpassed a $1 trillion market cap just last year in January. The company is now reportedly worth over $1.6 trillion.

