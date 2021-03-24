'Tackling Rise Of Autocratic States': US, NATO, EU Discuss China's Aggressiveness

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his counterparts in Brussels, where he emphasized the importance of revitalization in making the transatlantic alliance stronger, given the security threats posed by China and Russia. Blinken met with foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, where they all reaffirmed their support for NATO and stronger US-EU ties. They also discussed challenges posed by Russia and China, and other issues pertaining to Iran, Libya, Yemen, and Afghanistan.

“We have a profound interest, whether it is tackling some of the new challenges like climate, in the cyber realm, the rise of autocratic states and the challenges they pose – we have a profound interest in doing it together, doing it collectively, relying on collective security,” Secretary Blinken told the press after holding talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. READ | "Our intensity" won us the game, Harden on winning against Portland

US-EU sanctions China

The meeting comes a day after the European Union, including Britain, Canada, and the US imposed sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities for their alleged involvement in the human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China retaliated by imposing its own sanctions on several EU parliamentarians and national lawmakers. Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured in the recent past and an attempt to revive ties did not start on a good note as both sides exchanged fiery barbs last week before their first bilateral meeting since the new administration took over.

The United States accuses China of not following rules-based international order and increasingly using aggressive tactics to threaten other nations and territories across the world, including Hong Kong, Tibet, and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Beijing says Washington is still stuck in the Cold War-era mentality, citing its continuous interference in the country’s domestic affairs. China’s growing economic stature and military prowess are viewed by the United States as a threat to its global influence, which has resulted in Washington strengthening old partnerships and seeking new alliances, such as Quad with India, Australia, and Japan in the Indo-Pacific.

(Image Credit: AP)