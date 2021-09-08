Taliban Govt Is 'anything But Inclusive', Youth Will Not Accept It: Afghan's UN Envoy

The recently announced Taliban government in Afghanistan is “anything but inclusive”, the country’s envoy to the United Nations said. On Tuesday, the Sunni Pashtun insurgents announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. However, the Taliban failed to include any women or minority leader in the administration despite a public vow to do so.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai asserted that the country’s youth, who’ve been habitual of “freedom and democracy” will not accept the hardline government. He, furthermore, denounced the Taliban government stating that an administration devoid of women and minority leaders and that which does not safeguards constitutional rights will not be accepted. Addressing the UN General Assembly, Isaczai called for international organisations to reject the “Islamic Emirate”, protect women’s rights and promote a “culture of peace" in Afghanistan.

“As I speak and today, the Taliban announced their government. It is anything but inclusive. The people of Afghanistan, especially our youth who have only known a free and democratic Afghanistan, will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities, eliminate constitutional rights for all and does not protect the gains of the past,” Isaczai said.

Taliban announces new govt

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "We are trying to include people from all parts of the country in the government", as internal rifts between the three Taliban factions came to the forefront. With ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in Kabul, Mujahid denied any involvement of Pakistan in finalising the new government saying, "We won't allow that to happen (involvement). We fought for our country and Islam for the past 20 years". Meanwhile, the Taliban's secretive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never been seen in public, issued a statement announcing that the newly appointed government will uphold Sharia Law.

Image: ANI/AP