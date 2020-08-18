Eight Teams From India, US Awarded For Cutting-edge Research On COVID-19

At least 8 teams from India and the US received awards for their cutting-edge research on the coronavirus pathogenesis and disease management on August 17, ANI report confirmed. The team of researchers were honoured on a virtual conference organized between the US and India medical fraternity. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology’s statement, the teams will conduct medical research in fields of antiviral coatings, immune modulation, tracking SARS CoV-2 in wastewater, disease detection mechanisms, reverse genetics strategies, and drug repurposing, among other.

"The Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) announced the awards to eight binational teams, consisting of leading researchers from India and US for COVID-19 India-US virtual networks in support of the efforts of the medical and scientific community to find solutions to COVID-19 pandemic and emerging global challenges,” the Ministry of Science and Technology said, as per the ANI report.

To further advance the India-US partnerships and leverage the infrastructure, the team of scientists engaged in COVID-related research as they focus on felicitating the technology and medical expertise between the two nations for better. Further, the research teams aimed for progress in co-operation with each other.

"Following a rigorous binational peer-review process, these eight teams will be pursuing cutting-edge research in areas that include studies on pathogenesis and disease management in COVID-19, antiviral coatings, immune modulation, tracking SARS CoV-2 in wastewater, disease detection mechanisms, reverse genetics strategies and drug repurposing", the ministry informed in a statement.

Secretary at the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and IUSSTF India co-chair, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, said that the “overwhelming response in a short time to the special call on COVID-19 demonstrates a wide spectrum of cooperation between India and the US from the basic studies on the behaviour of SARS-COV-2 virus to its transmission to diagnostics and therapeutic approaches.” he stressed on the “existing strong cooperation in science and technology on health, energy, artificial intelligence and so on” between the two nations.

“Pleased” that US and India teams mobilized

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science, Space and Health, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, US Department of State and IUSSTF US co-chair, Dr. Jonathan Margolis, said that he was “pleased” that the US and India teams had mobilized instantly, through IUSSTF, to support jointly developed innovations to fight COVID-19. Executive Director, IUSSTF, Dr. Nandini Kannan said, "Through the sharing of expertise across scientific communities and geographic boundaries, the India-US Virtual networks will enable breakthroughs, leading to the development of innovative and transformative solutions to combat this pandemic.”

