This Teen Makes Over 10,000 Pounds A Month By Playing Popular Video Game

A teenager from the United States has been making over $2,00,000 a year just by playing and live streaming a video game, Fortnite Battle Royale, on streaming platforms and gaming partnerships. Alex Bernabe, who is only 19, is a resident of Philadelphia and goes by the name 'Destroyer' as his in-game persona.

Career in gaming

According to reports, Alex and his dad have transformed his dad's garage into a hi-tech gaming centre that has seven gaming monitors. Alex has claimes that he averages about 10 hours a day of game time and his longest stream has been 37 hours. In regards to his 37-hour stream, Alex has said that he eats on camera and take bathroom breaks whenever necessary.

Alex has said that he usually earns 7,000 to 10,000 pounds each month playing and streaming Fortnite on Twitch. In addition to that, he plays in front of live audiences as well and is also teamed up with Epic games which are the company behind the development and publishing of Fortnite.

While talking to media, Alex said that he usually plays Fortnite for up to 8 hours a day and sometimes goes up to 12 hours. He also added that he has been playing video games since he was seven years old.

But Alex has also confessed that his career choice has some drawbacks. He claimed that his back hurts sometimes and that in order to stay active he goes to the gym 4-5 days a week. Alex has also revealed that he suffers fro Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and that playing video games has really helped him combat the disorder.

My game room is finally complete! pic.twitter.com/D5EP5oD3EX — LG Destroy (@Destroy_215) October 16, 2019

Fortnite is an online multiplayer video game that was developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play with the ability to buy in-game cosmetic items. The game is available on Windows, macOS, PlayStation and Xbox and the Nintendo Switch.

After its release, the game became a resounding success and has drawn in more than 125 million players worldwide and has quickly become a cultural phenomenon.

