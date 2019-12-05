Minecraft And Fortnite Fill The Top Spots In The List Of Most-watched Games On YouTube

Popular video-sharing platform and video search engine, YouTube unveiled the list of the most-watched games of the year ahead of the annual YouTube Rewind 2019. The family-friendly block building game, Minecraft and the battle royal phenomenon Fortnite made it to the top of the list. Here is a look into the most-watched games on YouTube in 2019:

Minecraft and Fortnite claim top spots as YouTube’s most-watched games of the year

The Microsoft Studios developed family-friendly block builder Minecraft took the first place in the list. The game went through a resurgence in viewership since the creator Felix Kjellberg, who is known as PewDiePie among the fans, shared a video featuring the game in June. The spike in viewership was caused due to the 102-million-large follower base of PewDiePie.

The Epic Games battle royal phenomenon, Fortnite filled the number two spot. Fortnite has eclipsed Facebook as the preferred social media platform of tweenagers, and also generated more digital revenue than any game in history. Fortnite claimed the title of the most-watched battle royal game on YouTube, while it faced competition from PUBG.

Some of the renowned names from the most-watched games on YouTube 2019 list are Grand Theft Auto, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, and Garena Free Fire. Four battle royal games, three mobile online battle arena games, two block-building games and one action-adventure game have been placed at the top 10 positions of the list.

YouTube Rewind 2019

Later this month, YouTube will reveal the YouTube Rewind 2019 video, which will highlight the top trends and most significant moments on the site. The YouTube Rewind 2019 highlight reel will include the list of YouTube’s top videos and the top creators of the year. In a teaser tweet, the official YouTube account implied a reference to all the past criticisms and hinted that this year’s offering would be ‘something different, for real.’

