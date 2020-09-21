Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Record Deliveries Possible In Third Quarter: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly urged the employees of the electric car manufacturer to make and sell as many cars possible before September 30 to achieve record target. In internal communication, reported by blog Electrek, Musk told the employees that they have a “shot at a record quarter” in terms of vehicle deliveries.

The expected end-of-quarter staff email was sent ahead of the annual shareholder meeting which was postponed due to the restrictions on large gatherings owing to coronavirus pandemic. In an e-mail titled ‘All hands on deck!’, Tesla chief called on employees to prioritise vehicle deliveries as it has been impacted due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have a shot at record quarter for deliveries, but we’ll have to rally hard to achieve it,” he reportedly wrote.

Musk noted that they would have to deliver the highest number of vehicle per day to achieve the record target. In the past, reports suggest that Tesla has delivered 30 per cent of the quarter’s target in the final week of the quarter. The company has the record of delivering 112,000 vehicles in a single quarter in 2019.

“It’s also extremely important that we keep factory output as high as possible over the remaining 10 days. This is vital for the California market,” he added.

Musk is now third-richest person

Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. The leaked email before the all-important annual shareholder meeting has helped Tesla’s share to surge. Musk is now the world’s third-richest person as his net worth stands at $107 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

SpaceX founder has witnessed over a $20 billion surge in his net worth in a month. He has been a controversial figure on social media platforms and the company’s shares have plummeted in the past over his irresponsible tweets. In 2018, he had to resign as chairman of the electric car maker after US Securities and Exchange Commission sued him over rogue tweets. This year, however, Tesla executive’s fortune has grown by $79 billion, biggest increase followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ $60 billion gain.

