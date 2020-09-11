Elon Musk Tries To Convince Monica Lewinsky To Buy A Tesla, Subaru Cites 'Love Promise'

On September 10, activist Monica Lewinsky and Tesla CEO Elon Musk engaged in a deal on microblogging site Twitter after Lewinsky voiced indecisiveness around purchasing a Tesla or a Subaru. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the American television personality wrote that the confusing brewing in her mind regarding the two brands was “so very her”. Further, she wrote that she was unable to decide whether she should go for a Tesla or just purchase a Subaru. Not letting go of the opportunity to put in a good word about his brand, Elon Musk replied in the comments, “Try a Tesla & you're welcome to give it back if you decide you prefer a Subaru.”

Interestingly, Subaru, drifting from the main enquiry responded to Lewinsky as well. The car manufacturer made a 'smirk' emoticon and wrote, "I think you know where we stand on this." Further, in a sarcastic remark to Elon Musk, the company wrote, "Btw, school is back in session, feel free to DM us if you’d like to provide our fans and followers with some anti-bullying tips. We think they would align well with our #SubaruLovePromise. To this, an individual named David Lewis Kennedy replied, "It took you guys 6.5 hours to reply to this?" expressing astonishment. In a witty comeback, the Japanese transportation conglomerate replied, " Sorry, we were busy trending".

Meanwhile, impressed at his money-back guarantee and a promising lead over his competitors, Twitter users launched a discussion about which vehicle was, in fact, better. Many suggested Tesla, citing the reinvention technology in the company’s range of vehicles. In another bitter engagement, Producer Peter O Riordan replied to Musk, generously enquiring, ”This offer extends to everyone?” However, he received no response Musk, which indicated, that the offer made was exclusive to Lewinsky.

Further, Formula 1 racing executive Mark Gallagher gave Lewinsky a suggestion. He said that the activist must go for a Tesla. "Better to be electrifying than a fossil,” he wrote. Meanwhile, demonstrating that Tesla was the car to go for, a user posted a car on auto-pilot mode. “The Tesla community is great!” Wrote one. “Tesla is amazing, you will not regret it if you choose Tesla,” agreed one other. Although, one other suggested, “I have a Subaru and everyone I pass look impressed! I love it.” Several others cited the environmental benefits of Tesla as a reason to go for it.

@Tesla no contest. Test drive one and you'll see.

1) Cheaper operating costs

2) Better performance

3) Great visibility

4) Safest vehicles tested

5) No more gas stations!

6) Incredible sound system

7) Can power with the sun!

8) Your car gets better as you own it!



Many more! — SpaceX Human Rated 4 Everman (@Everman) September 10, 2020

If it helps, I have a Subaru and everyone I pass look impressed! I love it. It tells the world that we are sensible and we have a very small amount of style. — jon ronson (@jonronson) September 10, 2020

Tesla will make every other car you have driven seem dumb. It’s that much better. ðŸ˜¬ðŸ‘ — Keith Lanoux (@MobyTheRoadie) September 10, 2020

Elon, everyone knows Teslas are the better car. The concern is about having sufficient charging stations spread throughout the country if you want to go on a road trip. Gas stations have been around forever, while EV charging is more recent. — BLM, Burn Loot Murder, is a Domestic Terror Group (@RDelbson) September 10, 2020

Subaru only take 4 minutes to fill up the tank, less PG&E bill, no need to look for charging stations ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Nam Duong ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ðŸ˜ (@randyduong99) September 10, 2020

Subaru probably treats their customers way better than Tesla! Tesla’s customer service is second to Comcast which is definitely the worst in the country! — Scott Dresner (@ScottDresner) September 10, 2020

Buy a Tesla, drive it in Norway between the mountains and the fjords and you will never mention another carðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/m91pHjp2LE — Farid Dino (@FaridDino) September 10, 2020

Elon you should make an AWD Tesla that will survive a Minnesota winter. Subaru's are more like a tool here. We need them for survival. You make a AWD Tesla and let me test it out in winter hell. — Donna Colborn (@donna6798) September 10, 2020

My all time favorite car is my current one: A 2017 Subaru Outback. I mean, even if it wasn't an EXCELLENT car (and not just for lesbians anymore, lol), the dog commercials should sell you.



Elon Musk is a jerk. — amfh (@amfhTX) September 10, 2020

Read: Elon Musk Has Alarmed Single-punctuation Reply To California Wildfires-dystopia Comparison

Read: Elon Musk Becomes Richer Than Mark Zuckerberg After Tesla Stock Split

Transform mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy

Elon Musk’s Tesla brand predated its first vehicle, Roadster running in competition with GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler, defeating Volkswagen and Toyota. Further, in June 2012 the company released the Model S, a vehicle that largely aimed at the luxury niche of the market, and the company managed to sell 100,000 models. The consumers were carried away with the hybrid SUV with ‘falcon wing’ doors launched in 2015. Recently, in 2019 Musk produced the family car Tesla 3 and sold nearly 300,000 models. In a twitter post, sharing his vision, Musk wrote, “The overarching purpose of Tesla Motors (and the reason I am funding the company) is to help expedite the move from a mine-and-burn hydrocarbon economy towards a solar electric economy, which I believe to be the primary, but not exclusive, sustainable solution.”

Read: Elon Musk Unveils Brain-hacking Device, Netizens Confused If Its Futuristic Or Dystopian

Read: Elon Musk Confirms 'serious' Cyberattack On Tesla By Russian Citizen