Texas Colleyville Synagogue Hostages Out And Safe; Armed Man Shot Dead By Officials

All the hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville have been freed after long hours of a standoff between an armed man and the local, state, and federal law enforcement. Informing about the same, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter and said that all the hostages have been rescued alive and are safe. "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the man who earlier took the people in hostages at the Texas synagogue has been also shot and killed during a police operation.

Meanwhile, the Colleyville police also tweeted a confirmation stating, "The SWAT situation in Colleyville is resolved and all hostages are safe. We continue to work in partnership with the FBI to finalize all details. We will be addressing the media staging area at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 10:15 pm with an update."

Earlier, negotiations were underway with the man who had taken four people hostage at a synagogue during Saturday services demanding the release of a convicted Pakistani terrorist. Also after hours of the crisis, one hostage was released on Saturday evening while the remaining were yet to be rescued.

What happened at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville?

The incident took place during the Saturday services at the Congregation Beth Israel located in the suburbs of Fort Worth and Dallas when a man armed with guns and explosives held several hostages at a synagogue. The man was demanding the release of a terrorist identified as Aafia Siddiqui.

Notably, the prisoner has been convicted for attempting to kill a US military personnel in Afghanistan and is currently serving an 86 years sentence at a prison in Fort Worth.

