Texas Republicans Formally Reject Joe Biden's 2020 Election Victory As 'illegitimate'

Nearly two years after US Elections 2020 declared Joe Biden as the US President, Republicans in Texas formally rejected the Democratic President’s victory as illegitimate. While US congressional committee is investigating the January 6 Capitol attack last year when former US President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the federal building, the Texas Republicans rejected Joe Biden’s victory in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform.

The Republicans in the US state embraced the baseless claims of fraud in presidential elections just as the bipartisan congressional committee sought to definitely and publicly debunk the false idea that US President Biden did not win the election. It is pertinent to mention here that Biden bagged a stunning victory in the presidential polls by garnering 7 million more votes than contender Donald Trump, who lost his reelection bid. Biden also received 306 votes from the Electoral College, far more than the 270 required to win.

However, the Texas party said in a resolution, “We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States."

The bedrock Republican state, Texas is a significant player in the country’s politics and amounts to 38 electoral votes, the second-highest after California. As per the report, the White House had no comments pertaining to the matter.

Two-Thirds of Republicans believe election was stolen from Trump

In the backdrop of the US Congressional Committee investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat in the elections amounted to illegally holding onto power, around two-thirds of Texas Republicans believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the former US President in recent polls. As per the report, the state and federal judges have dismissed over 50 lawsuits brought by Donald Trump as well as his allies challenging the election. Notably, none of the reviews and audits was able to discover evidence of the fraud, alleged by the former US President.

Meanwhile, Trump also slammed the 2021 US Capitol riots investigation, saying that the congressional hearing is "a one-way street," a "disgrace" and a "rigged deal.” Former US President dismissed the probe as “crazy” as he claimed that the Republican members suffered from "a mental disorder” while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference on Friday, June 17. He also termed the hearing on January 6 insurrection of the Capitol as a “theatrical production of partisan political fiction” and that it was only "wasting everyone's time.”

Image: AP