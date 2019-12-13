These Californians Are Redefining Raving BYOB: Bring Your Own Baby

The disco lights are flashing, the music is high and the energy on the dance floor is lit. That's the new Sunday morning scene for toddlers and their parents in California -- completely safe for work!

The idea of a high-octane monthly dance party -- or 'baby rave' for toddlers under 4-years of age is to bring together tired young parents to just have fun with their tiny tots. The concept has been making rounds on social media, gaining Netizens' 'awws' for approval.

Oakland’s hottest new club: Baby Raves... https://t.co/tbjB8p58yT — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) December 12, 2019

Nina Meehan, executive director of Bay Area Children’s Theater, came up with the idea in 2016 while attending a similar dance party for young children on a trip to Atlanta. Meehan joined hands with her friend DJ Hazzard to kick start baby rave parties in California.

Non-stop dance party for toddlers

What makes these baby rave parties different from other toddler activities is that it doesn't offer an educational experience and just focuses on offering a fun family morning. The party begins at 10 am on Sunday once a month in Oakland, California.

DJ ET Hazzard who spins the show said, “We just want you guys to have fun on a Sunday morning. And that’s it.” Hazzard, whose 20-month-old daughter Daphne is among the tiny ravers, said the music was all about a non-stop dance party.

Popular children's songs like 'Baby Balega' and 'Baby Shark' don't make the cut. The playlist is more geared towards the parents who perhaps don't get to go out and party anymore. So, young parents can step back, relax and relive their party days.

Fun family time

The tiny clubgoers and their parents dress up in flamboyant party dresses and oversized neon glasses and wave bright ribbon wands as they groove the non-stop beats. There is a fenced-off recreation area with toys and blocks to play with for when the toddlers get tired of dancing.

Salvador Ramos, a baby rave regular, said in a video that he has been bringing his 2-year-old daughter Lucia to the rave since she was six months old. He said she loves bouncing around and it's fun getting out for the weekend, seeing other parents and toddlers having fun.