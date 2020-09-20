TikTok Says Already Committed To US Data Security Oversight At 'unprecedented Levels'

Chinese short video sharing app TikTok on September 19 said that it has already committed to "unprecedented levels" of additional transparency to US government oversight of data security. The ByteDance-owned platform said that it "disagrees" and is "disappointed" with the decision of the US Commerce Department to block new app downloads from September 20 and ban TikTok in the US from November 12.

"Our community of 100 million US users love TikTok because it's a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection, and we're committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform. We will continue to challenge the unjust executive order, which was enacted without due process and threatens to deprive the American people and small businesses across the US of a significant platform for both a voice and livelihoods," said the company's spokesperson in a statement on Saturday.

Trump bans TikTok

The ban on TikTok is in response to the executive orders that were signed by US President Donald Trump earlier last month. The orders required the US Commerce Department to ban the app in 45 days. The Trump administration had called TikTok a national security threat accusing the company of stealing the personal data of millions of Americans and sharing it with the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok, however, denied those allegations and urged the US government to withdraw the decision.

The US government asked ByteDance to either divest TikTok's US operations or sell it to an American company. The company was in talks with several US firms to seal a deal and it finally settled with Oracle and Walmart to provide services in the US. The company will now stay in the US as it said, "We are pleased that the proposal by TikTok, Oracle, and Walmart will resolve the security concerns of the US Administration and settle questions around TikTok's future in the US."

Donald Trump has given a go-ahead to the agreement as he last evening told reporters that he has given his blessings to the deal. With the new deal, Trump said TikTok could now be based in Texas under Oracle and Walmart's control in the US.

