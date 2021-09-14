Top US Democrat 'concerned' Over Custodial Torture Of Aid Worker In Saudi

United States House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed deep concerns, on Sunday, about the alleged abuse of a humanitarian worker in Saudi Arabian custody. Aid worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan was detained by Saudi authorities in March 2018. Before his arrest, al-Sadhan worked for the Red Crescent Society in Riyadh.

The US State Department had informed in a statement on April 6 that Sadhan was sentenced to 20 years in jail, followed by a 20-year travel ban.

"All human rights abuses by the regime" will be monitored, Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking Democrat in Congress, wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Deeply concerned with allegations of torture in detention of aid worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan. His sentencing continues Saudi Arabia’s assault on freedom of expression. Congress will monitor Abdulrahman’s appeal hearing tomorrow, as well as all human rights abuses by the regime. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 12, 2021

Al-Sadhan’s sister said that her brother's health had deteriorated. She thanked the Democrat leader for her continuous attention and support to her family and informed on Twitter that they are worried about al-Sadhan's health. She informed that her brother's health was deteriorating under torture in Saudi detention and the family is completely deprived of any contact with him.

Thank you so much Madam @SpeakerPelosi for your continuous attention & support for my family and #HumanRights 🙏🏼❤️



We are very worried about my brother’s safety & health, deteriorating under torture in Saudi detention, while we remain completely deprived of any contact with him. https://t.co/bFBQtMcbBz — Areej Al Sadhan أريج السدحان (@AreejASadhan) September 12, 2021

Activist charged with 'funding terrorism'

Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has been accused by observers of trying to suppress dissent in recent years while undertaking social and economic changes aimed to modernise the kingdom.

Al-Sadhan was charged with "funding terrorism," "supporting or sympathising with the ISIL (ISIS) armed organisation," as well as "preparing, storing, and delivering messages that would harm public order and religious principles," according to Geneva-based MENA Rights Group.

The activist's family was informed of his incarceration torture, which included "electric shocks, flogging... hanging from the feet and suspension in stress-positions... threats of murder and beheading, taunts, verbal humiliation," according to the group. Saudi authorities detained many senior royals, campaigners and Muslim academics last month.

"Recalibration" of the relationship with Saudi Arabia is one of the goals of the Presiden Joe Biden-led administration after former president Donald Trump's tight ties to Riyadh, which critics say empowered the Saudi crown prince.

(Image: AP)