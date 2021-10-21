Amid soaring tensions with Beijing, top American diplomat Nicholas Burns, who has been nominated by United States President Joe Biden has stated that China has been an aggressor against India along the Himalayan border. Burns, who has been nominated by Biden as his next envoy to Beijing has asserted that the US should hold the Chinese government accountable for 'failing to play by the rules'.

During his address at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington will challenge China where it must. He also added that the United States will challenge Beijing it takes actions that run counter to America’s values and interests, threaten the security of the United States or its allies and partners or undermine the rules-based international order.

“Beijing has been an aggressor against India along their Himalayan border; against Vietnam, the Philippines, and others in the South China Sea; against Japan in the East China Sea; and has launched an intimidation campaign against Australia and Lithuania,” Burns said.

China has become increasingly aggressive and has claimed sovereignty over all of the South China Sea. However, other countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have rejected its claims. Amid its territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the East China Sea, it has built and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. The areas are said to be rich in minerals, oil, and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade. Burns also hit out at China over its abuses being carried out in Xinjiang and Tibet. Moreover, he also spoke about Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms and its bullying stance against Taiwan.

“Chinese genocide in Xinjiang and abuses in Tibet, its smothering of Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms, and its bullying of Taiwan are unjust, and must stop. Beijing’s recent actions against Taiwan are especially objectionable and the US is right to continue to adhere to its one-China policy," Burns added “We are also right to support the peaceful resolution of disputes, and to oppose unilateral actions that undermine the status quo and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” said burns

'US will compete with China; will uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific'

The top American diplomat also assured that Washington will compete vigorously with Beijing where it should, including on jobs and the economy, critical infrastructure and emerging technologies. He added that the United States will cooperate with China when it comes to climate change, counternarcotics, global health and non-proliferation. He also informed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that China wants to become the most powerful military, economic, and political actor in the Indo-Pacific. Burns affirmed that the US should stand with its allies and partners and uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“We must stand with our allies and partners to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, including by maintaining America’s commercial and military superiority in 21st century technologies. We also must hold the PRC (People's Republic of China) accountable for failing to play by the rules on trade and investment, including its thefts of intellectual property, use of state subsidies, dumping of goods and unfair labour practices. These actions harm American workers and businesses,” Burns added.

With PTI Inputs