After the USA, on 31 August, ended its two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, withdrawing its last remaining troops from the southcentral Asian country, a top American general expressed "pain and anger" over the country's situation, now under the control of Taliban terrorists.

'242 of my soldiers killed in action': US General Mark Milley

US General Mark Milley was quote by CNN as saying, "When we see what has unfolded over the last 20 years and over the last 20 days, that creates pain and anger. And mine comes from 242 of my soldiers killed in action over 20 years in Iraq and Afghanistan. So yeah, I have that. But I'm a professional soldier. I'm going to contain my pain and anger, and continue to execute my mission.”

Describing his experiences in Afghanistan, the US general informed that he had been blown up during patrolling and narrated how he was shot and even struck by rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), among other things. Milley said "I have all the same emotions, and I'm sure the secretary does, and anyone who served,” adding that his grief and fury stem from the same place as those mourning families and troops struggling on the ground.

On Tuesday morning, US soldiers exited Afghanistan, capping a messy and tumultuous departure from America's longest conflict. US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III had previously said that the US had rescued around 6,000 Americans and a total number of over 124,000 Afghans from the war-torn land.

Austin had also paid his respects to those who were martyred in Afghanistan during the decades-long conflict. He said that soldiers had put their lives on the line to save other people's lives and referring to the latest ISIS-K attack on Kabul added that 13 of the US's best soldiers paid the ultimate price.

Milley speaks to Pak Army Chief

After the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, Mark Milley had spoken over the phone with Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on matters of mutual interest. The two army officers discussed the present security situation in Pakistan and its surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, Miley had remarked that it is probable that the US could attempt to coordinate combat terrorist attacks in Afghanistan with the Taliban over Islamic State terrorists or other terrorist organisations. He didn't provide any further details. For the past three weeks, US military leaders have communicated every day with Taliban leaders outside Kabul airport to assist the rescue of more than 124,000 civilians from the war-torn country.

(Image: AP)