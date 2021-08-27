Tropical Storm Ida Forms In The Caribbean, Louisiana’s Guv Declares State Of Emergency

Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on August 26 and the forecasters also said that its track appeared to be aiming at the United States Gulf Coast. The situation also prompted Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. He said, “By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm.”

Further, the United States National Hurricane Center has said that Ida was expected to pass through the tobacco-rich western stretch of Cuba as the tropic storms starting on the afternoon of August 27 before eventually gaining strength and reaching the Gulf Coast by August 29 (local time). The Hurricane Centre has also said, “There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana.”

As per The Associated Press, Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami said, “Ida certainly has the potential to be very bad.”

Unfortunately, all of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm #Ida, which is strengthening and could come ashore in Louisiana as a major hurricane as Gulf conditions are conducive for rapid intensification.#lagov #lawx — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 26, 2021

Hurricane watch in effect in the US

In the wake of the situation, a hurricane watch was reportedly in effect for Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans. As per the update on Thursday night, Ida had sustained the maximum winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was travelling northwest at about 12 mph (19 kph). The tropical storm was mainly centred about 65 miles (105 kilometres) southeast of Grand Cayman and 365 miles (585 kilometres) southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The winds extended as far as 70 miles (110 kilometres) from the centre.

Initially, the storm was forecast to deliver between 6 to 12 inches of rain over parts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands. It was previously noted that it had the potential to reach some other isolated areas. Forecasters even warned of flash floods and mudslides, tidal storms along with “large and destructive waves.” the Cayman Island government reportedly said that the non-essential government officers were closed at 2:30 PM (local time) on August 26. It also ordered the activations of four shelters.

Tropical Storm #Ida Advisory 4: Ida Strengthens as the Center Passes Through the Cayman Islands. Air Force Reserve and Noaa Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Enroute to Investigate the Storm. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2021

(With Inputs from AP)