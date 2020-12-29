'Truly Multi-talented': Joe Biden Picks Kashmir-born Aisha Shah In His Digital Team

The United States President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, December 28 picked members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy team. The announcement garnering global attention, particularly because of the appointment of a Kashmir-born girl named Aisha Shah. The Indian-American has been named Partnerships Manager in the Digital Strategy and is the latest Indian-origin addition to the incoming Biden-Harris administration.

Shah has previously served as a digital partnership manager in the campaign team of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Shah is currently working as an advancement specialist in the Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC. Prior to working with The Smithsonian, Shah worked as assistant manager at the John F Kennedy Centre of Performing Arts. Shah was born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana and completed her higher education at Davidson College in North Carolina. Shah will work under Rob Flaherty, who has been named digital director in Biden's White House.

And then there's Aisha Shah, who helped helm our team's Rebel Alliance program. She's truly multi-talented, and, in fact, one of the few people on the Biden digital team who i've actually met in person (!). — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) December 28, 2020

Other Indian-Americans in Biden's team

Shah is not the first person of Indian-origin to be picked by Biden in his new administration. Earlier, the Democratic leader had said that his administration will be the most diverse in the history of the United States, and to some extent, the incoming president has lived up to his words. The President-elect picked Vivek Murthy, a surgeon, to co-chair the COVID-19 task force. He also picked another Indian-American Dr. Celine Gounder to be part of the COVID-19 task force.

Another Indian-American, 51-year-old Neera Tanden has been nominated by Biden as the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. It all began with the nomination of Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate earlier this year. And after the duo secured the election defeating the incumbent President Donald Trump, several Americans of Indian-origin have been picked by both Biden and Harris as their staff members in the incoming administration.

