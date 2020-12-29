Biden Claims US Security Agencies Incurred 'enormous Damage' During Trump Administration

US President-elect Joe Biden on December 29 said that the agencies critical to the country’s security have suffered “enormous damage” at the hands of the outgoing Trump administration. While speaking at a press briefing, Biden painted a grim picture of the state of US national security and foreign policy agencies.

Biden said the agencies have been “hollowing out in personnel, capacity and in morale” and added that his team was not getting the information it needed, including from the Department of Defence, as it makes its transition to power.

Biden said, “Most notable the Department of Defence, we encountered obstruction from the political leadership. The truth is, many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage.” He added that the actions of the Trump administration “makes it harder for our government to protect the American people, to defend our vital interests”.

Right now, my team isn’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.



Need for ‘clear picture’

Biden’s comments followed a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams on their findings and key challenges that the incoming administration will inherit. During his briefing, the President-elect said that his team was facing “roadblocks” in the Department of Defence and the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden also added that it is crucial to ensure “nothing is lost” during the change in presidential administrations and stressed the need for his team to have a “clear picture” to avoid any “window of confusion” that can be exploited by enemies.

“Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It is nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,” said Biden.

Meanwhile, briefings between the transition team and the Department of Defence have paused for the holidays and will resume in early January. Biden takes office on January 20 even though Trump has refused to accept defeat in November’s election. The US President-elect has also been vocal about the numerous challenges his administration will face once he assumes office, chief among them reversing the economic devastation brought by the coronavirus pandemic and mitigating the spread of the virus. Moreover, the Democratic leader will also be tasked with responding to the massive cyberattack that hit numerous government agencies, including the Departments of Energy, State, and Treasury.

