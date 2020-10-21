Trump Abruptly 'cuts Short' Solo Interview, Threatens To Release Clips Before It Is Aired

US President Donald Trump abruptly “cut short” a solo interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes on October 20 and did not even return for an already planned appearance with US Vice President Mike Pence. As per reports, as Trump sat down with correspondent Lesley Stahl after cameras were set at the White House, the US President abruptly ended the talk after nearly 45 minutes. According to CNN sources, Trump told the broadcaster that he believes they have already got material to use.

Even though CBS just said that Trump walked off from the interview that is slated to run later this week, Trump took to Twitter and called the interview “fake and biased”. He even threatened to release the clips from the interview before it is scheduled to air citing “sake of accuracy”. According to Trump, people should be allowed to compare the “terrible electoral intrusion” with the ones that are carried out with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Stahl ‘not wearing a mask’

Donald Trump, who has himself opposed the wearing of masks and even made fun of Biden for wearing it too often, in a separate tweet posted a video of the 60 Minutes host, Stahl without a facemask. Indicating that there re many more such clips on the way, Trump said that she was not wearing a mast in the White House while talking to other officials who had their masks on.

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

However, CNN quoted a person familiar with the matter saying that the moment Trump has posted on social media is right after she got up from the interview and was talking to the producers. Reportedly Stahl had not yet gone back to personal belongings to put the mask back on, which she was wearing while entering the White House and even before the interview began.

One of the most divisive US Elections are just two weeks away and Donald Trump spent the week unleashing attacks on several officials including the media and even the health professions. Prior to Trump’s 60 Minutes interview, Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris were also interview in the same manner. All four candidates are scheduled to appear in the same program on October 25.

