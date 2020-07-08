Trump Admin Officially Withdraws US From World Health Organisation Amid COVID-19 Crisis

After the months-long war of words, US President Donald Trump informed the Congress that the United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The move comes amid an overwhelming battle against COVID-19 pandemic which has now infected over 2,963,244 across the 50 states.

'Leaves Americans sick'

Confirming the news, Senator Robert Menendez informed that Congress received a notification for the withdrawal from Trump administration on Tuesday, July 7. In his tweet, Menendez slammed Trump, calling his response to the COVID-19 crisis "chaotic and incoherent”. In addition, he also wrote that the move would leave the US alone and sick.

Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.



To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020

According to reports, the US’ letter of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to UN secretary-general António Guterres, triggering a one-year withdrawal timeline.

The official letter of withdrawal concludes months of threats against the WHO with Trump accusing the latter of conspiring with China to conceal information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Trump first froze US funds to WHO while conducting a review of the organisation and its management. At the end of May, the US President had announced his intentions of “terminating ties" with WHO.

This comes as many states in West and Southern US are witnessing a resurge in COVID-19 cases. New York has 423,355 cases while California has 277,774 cases of COVID-19 infection. Florida reported a total of 213,794 cases while the southern state of Texas confirmed 210,006 positive cases.

