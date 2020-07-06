WHO Rules Out Air-borne Transmission Of Coronavirus; Cites Lack Of Evidence

The World Health Organization on Monday nullified the conjecture that novel Coronavirus can be airborne through the smaller particles in the air that can infect people. The nodal health agency's technical lead said that the disease spreads primarily from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

As per international media, in an open letter to the agency, which the researchers plan to publish in a scientific journal next week, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined the evidence showing smaller particles can infect people. The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

READ: WHO says smoking linked to higher risk of death from COVID-19 in hospitalised patients

The World Health Organization on July 3 urged countries to “wake up” to the coronavirus pandemic realities on the ground as the situation continues to spiral out of hand with millions infected, and to “take control”. At a briefing hosted by the UN correspondent's association in Geneva, WHO warned the world about the lackadaisical approach to the health crisis, hinting at reopening and non-adherence of protective masks used in many countries that were now witnessing a surge in cases.

READ: China detains professor who criticised Xi Jinping over his handling of Coronavirus

WHO Lauds India's Efforts

Asserting that India should also focus on data management originating from the pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the Indian government for its efforts in tackling COVID-19. According to WHO, India's big challenge is "population", its geographic diversity, heterogeneity.

The world nodal health agency further extolled the Indian government's strong political leadership to focus on important things like developing diagnostics and being able to scale that up, also being very systematic about the lockdown measures and unlocking in an organised manner.

READ: 'Whole country with Centre on India-China issue; wants to teach it a lesson': CM Kejriwal

READ: WHO calls for strong surveillance system for passengers as Africa opens its airspace