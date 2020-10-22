Trump Administration Approves $1.8 Billion Arms Sales To Taiwan Amid Tensions With China

The Donald Trump-led administration on Tuesday has approved the sale of advanced weaponry for Taiwan worth more than a billion dollars in a move that is more than likely to enrage China. The United States has confirmed the potential sale of three weapons systems including missiles and artillery, to Taiwan that could have a total value of USD 1.8 billion.

The State Department announced that it had approved the sale of 135 precision land-attack missiles, associated equipment and training to Taiwan to improve its defense capabilities.

According to media reports the formal notification to Congress by the State Department was for 11 truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), for an estimated cost of $436.1m. Further, the notifications also covered 135 AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles and related equipment made by Boeing, for an estimated $1.008bn along with six MS-110 Recce external sensor pods made by Collins Aerospace for jets, at an estimated cost of USD 367.2ml.

The proposed sale serves U.S. national, security and economic interests by supporting the recipient’s (Taiwan) continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a reliable defensive capability, the statement by State Department said. It also added that the proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability as well as military balance and economic progress in the region.

READ | China: Taiwan claims over Fiji fight 'nonsense'

Furthermore, the congressional notifications are expected to follow, including drones made by General Atomics and land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles, made by Boeing, to serve as coastal defence cruise missiles. The formal notification gives Congress 30 days to object to any sales however there is broad bipartisan support for the defence of Taiwan.

READ | US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan

The deteriorating relationship between China and Taiwan

The move by the US comes at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan are heightened. China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with intrusion and has adopted an aggressive policy to intimidate the self-governing island. The Chinese government has claimed authority over Taiwan for decades and continues to do so. Even though Taiwan is not recognised by the United Nations, its government maintains a relationship with the US and does not accept the Chinese authority.

The relations between China and the US have also deteriorated in recent times due to various reasons including Indo-Pacific and coronavirus pandemic. The new move will further exacerbate tensions between the US and China that have are already heated over issues such as Tibet, trade, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

READ | China irked after US warship sails as 'routine transit' in Taiwan Strait; America responds

READ | IMF warns of negative impact of deteriorating US-China trade relations on COVID recovery

(With ANI agency inputs)