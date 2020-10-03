Trump Admitted To Hospital In Less Than 24hrs Of Testing COVID-19 Positive

Less than 24 hours of US President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, the White House has informed that he will spend “few days” at a military hospital on the advice of his physicians. Trump is set to depart the White House by helicopter on Friday, October 2 (local time) for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

As per The Associated Press report, the White House has also informed that the visit is only a precautionary measure and the Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite that is fully equipped to allow the Republican leader to continue his official duties.

Read - Trump's Campaign Could Go Virtual Following COVID-19 Diagnoses, Pence To Resume Schedule

Prior to this, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a health update on the US President that listed the doses that Trumps were injected with. As per the statement, the US President received an antibody ‘cocktail’ and still remains “fatigues but in good spirits”. The couple is currently being examined by a team of experts. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a mild cough and headache.

Read - US VP Pence Tests COVID Negative After Trump Positive

US First Couple tests positive for COVID-19

The 74-year-old US President and his wife Melania Trump, the First Lady had announced testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day. While the Republican leader’s age has put him at a higher risk of serious complications from the novel coronavirus, he had initially said there were only ‘mild symptoms’. Melania, on the other hand, had informed that the couple is “feeling good”.

Hours after the US First Couple declared being COVID-19 positive, his opponents dug out his ‘careless’ remarks on the disease while wishes for a speedy recovery poured in from his supporters. US Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the First Family have tested negative for the disease. However, the recent development has hindered the enthusiastic re-election campaign by ‘Team Trump’.

Donald Trump will either temporarily postpone his scheduled campaign events or move to a virtual format in the upcoming weeks, his campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed on Friday. He said the course of Trump's future campaign events is currently being discussed.

Read - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Trump's Youngest Son Barron Test Negative For COVID-19

Read - Mexico President Wishes Trumps Speedy Recovery

Image Credits: AP