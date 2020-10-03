Trump's Campaign Could Go Virtual Following COVID-19 Diagnoses, Pence To Resume Schedule

US President Donald Trump will either temporarily postpone his scheduled campaign events or move to a virtual format in the upcoming weeks. After Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign manager Bill Stepien confirmed on Friday, October 2 that the course of his future events is currently being discussed.

Donald Trump’s re-election rallies involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed while other gatherings will be considered on a case-by-case basis. In Donald Trump’s absence, US Vice President Mike Pence is planning on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Pence tested negative of COVID-19 along with the rest of the US First family.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the President's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed," Stepien was quoted by ANI.

Read - US VP Pence Tests COVID Negative After Trump Positive

Read - Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Trump's Youngest Son Barron Test Negative For COVID-19

Physician's update on US First Couple’s health

Hours after the US First Couple declared being COVID-19 positive, while his opponents dug out his ‘careless’ remarks of the disease, wishes for a speedy recovery poured in from his supporters. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a health update that listed the doses that Trumps were injected with.

As per the statement, the US President received an antibody ‘cocktail’ and still remains “fatigues but in good spirits”. The couple is currently being examined by a team of experts. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a mild cough and headache.

The Republican leader is 74 years old, putting him at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus. On October 2, while taking to Twitter, Trump informed that he got infected after one of his close advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said.

(With agency inputs; Image Credits - AP)

Read - Mexico President Wishes Trumps Speedy Recovery

Read - Tedros Wishes Trump's Swift Recovery; On Million Deaths

