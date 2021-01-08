Trump Allowed On Twitter With 'final Warning' After 12hr Of Clampdown Post Capitol Siege

After almost 12 hours of a clampdown, US President Donald Trump was allowed back on Twitter with a final warning not to incite the unruly pro-MAGA support base with his Tweets that stormed into the Capitol building thwarting law and order. The social media trio Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram blocked Trump’s social media handles after he launched incessant posts in support of mob violence, calling those that invaded the Capitol building, “patriots". "We love you”, Trump tweeted at the rioters that sieged the House Chamber, which led to guns drawn on both sides. While Mark Zuckerberg announced an ‘indefinite’ ban on the US president’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to ensure a ‘smooth’ transition of power to Joe Biden on 20 January, Twitter on January 7 restored the outgoing president’s Twitter handle.

"After the Tweets were removed and the subsequent 12-hour period expired, access to @realDonaldTrump was restored. "Any future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the microblogging site informed in a tweet. The social media firms had imposed the 12 hour temporary dismissal of Trump’s social media accounts but Facebook's chief, Mark Zuckerberg alleged in a post that the risks of “allowing Mr Trump to post are simply too great”, adding that the tech firm deleted president's posts "because we judged that their effect and likely their intent would be to provoke further violence”.

Trump posts a closing footage

In his first video message after the restoration of his Twitter account, Trump for the first time condemned the rioting, violence, and loss of human lives. He appealed to his supporters, who he said was “extremely hurt”, to maintain calm down as he denounced the violation of law and order. “To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” Trump said in closing. “To all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

Apart from Twitter, amid the anti-democracy invasion by pro-Trump extremists, Google-owned YouTube took down the controversial video Trump recorded praising the rioters while the siege was still underway, meanwhile, separately, Amazon-owned Twitch also disabled Trump’s account to avoid him from posting content that might flare the agitation further.

