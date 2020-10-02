Trump & Melania 'well At This Time', Prez To Continue Duties 'without Disruption': Doctor

US President Donald Trump’s White House doctor, in a statement, said that the president will continue carrying out his duties ‘without disruption’ after contracting with coronavirus. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2 after one of the President’s close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, the President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said.

The Republican leader is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus. Dr Sean Conley, who is the physician to the President, however, said that Trump and the First Lady are both ‘well at this time’ and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The statement read, “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions”.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” it further read.

Trumps test positive

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

Trump downplayed pandemic

Meanwhile, notably, Trump has consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he told reporters back in May. From saying that the virus ‘affects virtually nobody’ to implying the shutting down business was not necessary, the US President, on several occasions, has said that the threat to the US from coronavirus will be over soon, magically. Even though the unprecedented virus has killed over 200,000 Americans and infected over seven million nationwide, Trump has repeatedly challenged several scientific conclusions about the virus made by his own administration, such as refuting the need for masks and face coverings in public places.

