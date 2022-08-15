Trump Asks FBI To Return Documents Seized In Mar-a-Lago Raid, Calls FBI Agents 'corrupt'

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) returns the documents that they seized from his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida during a federal search this past week. Taking to Truth Social, the former US president claimed that the papers FBI agents confiscated from his residence included confidential attorney and client communications.

“Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken,” he posted on his social media site, Truth Social. “By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents immediately returned [sic] to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!” he wrote.

Trump says FBI has 'long history of being corrupt'

The FBI seized 11 boxes that are apparently full of classified documents marked at varying levels of security, including top secret, confidential and “TS/SCI." Trump denied that he was in possession of classified material citing a Fox news report. He said that the raid was in fact a question of the credibility of the FBI and that it has “a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt.”

“Number one, it was all declassified,” Trump wrote in the post. “Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request. They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago.”

According to the unsealed search warrant, accessed by the American broadcasters, the FBI agents were authorized to seize any documents or records with classified markings or related to the “transmission of national defense information or classified material” as part of the FBI’s investigation. They stated that Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other federal statutes by retaining records at his Florida resort which he was ideally supposed to turn into the National Archives as he left the White House. The FBI agents retrieved 33 items from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified items. Fox News claims that some of the documents the FBI seized from Trump's home were protected under attorney-client privilege.