Trump Tells Supporters To 'enjoy' As Tulsa Mayor Lifts Curfew Ahead Of Rally

Ahead of the Tulsa campaign rally, the US President Donald Trump on June 19 took to Twitter to inform his supporters that the curfew which had been in place has been lifted. Amid the fears of the protests turning violent, the curfew had gone into effect on Thursday night. However, Trump in his tweet thanked the Mayor of Tulsa for lifting the curfew which was set to remain in force through Sunday morning and asked his supporters to ‘enjoy’ themselves.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Trump’s Tusla, Oklahoma rally will be marking his first campaign rally since the deadly coronavirus pandemic began. The Trump campaign initially planned to hold the rally on June 19 or Juneteenth, however, the date was moved to Saturday at the request of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and others. Meanwhile, as several Americans have been protesting over African American George Floyd’s death, Trump, while speaking to White House reporters said that there have been ‘tremendous, tremendous’ requests for tickets to his rally.

According to an international media report, Trump supporters have already started waiting in line outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. Stitt reportedly also added that nearly one million people have requested tickets to the event. He previously even had asked White House to consider a larger, outdoor venue to accommodate Trump’s supporters.

Health officials concerned amid COVID-19

While the campaign rally is all set for Saturday, health officials, including Tulsa County Health Department Director Bruce Dart, have reportedly voiced concerns about having so many people in a confined space amid COVID-19 outbreak. The US has been seeing a daily high numbers of positive cases in recent days. Stitt himself also reportedly acknowledged that the state has seen a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. As per reports, he also informed that nearly 200 people are currently hospitalised, however, he added that the state has plenty of hospital capacity.

(Image credit: AP)

