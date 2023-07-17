Trump Believes US Secret Service 'knows Everything' About Cocaine Found In White House

Former US President Donald Trump has rejected the narrative that the US Secret Service has no idea to whom the white powder that tested positive for cocaine in the White House belonged. In an interview with "Sunday Morning Futures," Trump said he believes the Secret Service knows who the owner of the cocaine was but decided not to disclose it and abruptly close the investigation. Trump doubted that officials were unable to figure out who was using the substance. The powder was found in the area located near the White House's West Executive entrance in the Situation Room.

"You know how many cameras they have opposite the front door of the Situation Room?" Trump asked during the interview. "I’ve gotten to know the Secret Service really well, and I can’t speak more highly of these people, they are incredible people," Trump said. "And I believe that they know everything – they're really smart and good at what they do."

Trump 'highly skeptical' of the investigation

Cocaine was found in the White House in July, and only last week, the US Secret Service said in a statement that it was unable to identify the owner of the substance. The officers did not disclose the names of any suspects either. According to Secret Service's statement, the investigation "included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found." It continued, that the investigators developed "a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance's packaging," the Secret Service said. The investigation"did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons."

Trump during the Sunday interview reiterated that he was "highly skeptical" of the investigation, adding that he could easily guess who must be behind the usage. "I don't think it’s possible for bags of cocaine to be left in a certain area, in the Situation Room," ex US President said. "I’m not talking about five blocks away, the Situation Room, where you decide on war, where you decide on nuclear," he added. Trump had earlier alleged that the cocaine was used by sitting US President Joe Biden, adding that ahead of his big speeches "cocaine" was "pumped" into him. "I think they pump him up, absolutely," Trump said when asked about the incident in an interview with conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root. "You know, you watch Joe at the beginning of his speech and he's got a little life. Not much, but he's got a little life. By the end of the speech, he's a disaster. He can't even find his way off the stage. So there's something going on there," the former US commander in chief added.