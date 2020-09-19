Trump Blasts George Floyd Protesters For Vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's Statue

US President Donald Trump described the protesters as a “bunch of thugs” who tore down several statues in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, saying they didn’t even spare Mahatma Gandhi. Addressing an election rally in Minnesota on September 18, Trump said that the protesters ripped down statues of the founding fathers of the United States, including George Washinton and Thomas Jefferson.

“You know, they started ripping down Abraham Lincoln. When they hit Lincoln, I said wait a minute. This is the man and you can do - then they hit George Washington, Thomas Jefferson. They had everybody," Trump said.

After George Floyd’s death, statues of slave traders, imperialists, and explorers faced the angst of protesters across the world demonstrating against racial discrimination. As Black Lives Matter protests raged across the country, strong objection over the symbols and statues of Confederate leaders and soldiers were also raised.

'Bunch of thugs'

In June, the protesters vandalised Mahatma Gandhi’s statue with graffiti and spray painting, after which Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun apologised for the incident. He called the Indian ambassador to address the issue and the statue was later refurbished by the Indian embassy with the help of National Park Police.

“They even had (Mahatma) Gandhi. All Gandhi wanted was one thing, peace. Right? We have peace. Rip down his statue. We don't like him. I don't think they have any idea what they're doing," said Trump.

"I think they're just a bunch of thugs, okay, you want to know the truth. I think they're a bunch of thugs," he added.

Trump has repeatedly blamed Antifa, a far-left group, for the destruction and rioting during the Black Lives Matter protests which largely remained peaceful. The far-left group defends the use of violence to fight the “fascist” forces and, according to an AOL report, call it appropriate tactics against Trump’s “unprecedented levels of surveillance, incarceration, deportations, and police brutality and murders against the US Public”.

