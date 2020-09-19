Trump Promises $14 Billion In Pandemic Aid To Farmers Ahead Of US Elections

US President and Republican nominee for the upcoming elections Donald Trump has announced up to $14 billion in aid to farmers and ranchers affected by the coronavirus. The promise, which has been aimed at winning over voters in ‘farm states’, was made while Trump was rallying in Wisconsin.

Unclear about remaining funds

However, experts have pointed out that the funds come from the existing program and it is still unclear how much money is remaining to spend. On September 18, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided details of the new rounds of payments, which will distribute whatever funds remain from a replenishment provided by Congress to farmers unable to sell their products or who are facing higher costs.

"America's agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

Earlier in July, $14 billion were approved by Congress for the farmers and the USDA still continues to process an application for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) money. Therefore, it is unclear how much will remain out of that money to help farmers in the new round. However, USDA, said that second round is aimed at "agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19," and will run through the end of 2020.

Trump had previosuly touted the “American Dream” during his speech at the Republican National Convention 2020. Saying that the November elections will be the adjudicating factor if the US citizens will "save" the American dream, Trump lashed out on the socialist agenda of the rival Democrats that according to him will “demolish” the destiny.

Further reiterating about how “your vote will decide” if the Americans are able to protect the citizens who abide by the law, Donald Trump targeted the Democrats for giving “free reign” to the violent anarchists and criminals that threaten the people. On the last day of RNC 2020, promoting his leadership before one of the most divisive elections in the US, Trump gave the authority to US citizens to decide if they want to defend the “American Way of Life”.

