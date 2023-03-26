Trump Blasts Joe Biden; Assures To 'make America Free Again' If Elected

As Donald Trump has started campaigning for his Presidential bid for 2024, he has been attacking and strongly denouncing the Biden administration, as per a US-based New York Post report. While holding a rally in Texas, US, he criticised and said, "The Biden regime’s weaponization of our system of justice.” This was Donald Trump's first rally for the US Presidential bid - in 2024 where he made a defiant speech amid his potential indictment by a Manhattan grand jury loomed.

“For seven years, you and I have been taking on the corrupt, rotten, sinister forces trying to destroy America,” said Trump while addressing the public gathered at Waco, Texas on Saturday.

The Former US President, Trump was in his usual blue suit however without his trademark red tie. During his campaign speech in Texas, he not only criticised the current US President Joe Biden but also rejected all allegations that have been imposed by the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Trump might face indictment or not is still a question for many, but the Former US president has begun his campaign with enthusiasm, reported Associated Press.

Trump's verbal attacks on the Biden administration

While bashing Joe Biden on Saturday in Texas, Trump said, " The Biden regime’s weaponization of our system of justice is straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show.” Trump made really harsh statements against the current US administration and blamed his "opponents" for destroying and crushing their spirit and will. At the same time, he assured that he would make America "Free" again.

“Put me back in the White House and America will be a free nation once again,” said Donald Trump, US Former President. Further, he added, "All of the hatred, rage, and contempt the radical left has for your and your values has been directed to me."

According to Donald Trump's address, the only way to stop "arsonists is to rebuke and reject this persecution by sending us back to the White House in 2024." He asked the public who were listening to his speech to either "surrender or defeat". “Either we surrender to the demonic forces demolishing our country, or we defeat them in a landslide,” warned Trump, as per NY Post.

“Either the deep state destroys America, or we destroy the deep state," said Trump in his first rally for 2024 Presidential Election.

Further, while talking about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s effort to indict him, he said, “This is really prosecutorial misconduct.” He assured the people of Texas in his rally that the "Innocence of people makes no difference to these radical left maniacs.” He acclaimed that they have "Nothing" on him and added that DA Alvin Bragg has "stacked his office with DC operatives to make sure that Trump got taken care of.”