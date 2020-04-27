Trump Calls Himself 'hardest Working President' In US History, Targets Critics In Media

In a series of tweets that have raised many eyebrows, the United States President Donald Trump on April 26 described himself as the ‘hardest working president’ and said that he has probably done more work in his first tenure than any other president in the country’s history.

Donald Trump further continued his tirade against American media over his work habits. He even claimed that he works from early morning to late at night and hasn’t left White House in many months.

‘Anything to demean’

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the US President also said that hard-hitting lawsuits should be brought against all media house trying to take him down. Trump tweeted that the media is doing ‘anything to demean’ him and called out a ‘phoney story’ about his work as well in an American newspaper.

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

READ: Trump Disinfectant Remarks Led To Hundreds Of Hotline Calls

READ: Trump, Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement To Commemorate 1945 World War Two Link-up

On Saturday, Trump also said that his press briefing was ‘not worth the time and effort’ as his administration prepared to adjust his public presence amid the coronavirus pandemic towards addressing the nation’s economic woes.

He also tweeted saying, “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately”.

His comments come after he used a briefing to muse about injecting chemical disinfectants in people to cure COVID-19 infection. However, after his statement, several manufacturers and nation’s top medical professionals drew warnings. The White House also claimed that Trump was ‘misinterpreted’ and he himself also said that he was speaking ‘sarcastically’.

READ: White House Aiming For Trump Pivot From Coronavirus To Economy

READ: Trump Administration Might Replace HHS Chief Alex Azar: Reports

(With agency inputs; Image Credits - AP)