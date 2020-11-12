Trump Campaign Files New Lawsuit Challenging Michigan Poll Result Amid Stalled Transition

US President Donald Trump's campaign on November 11 filed a separate lawsuit in the state of Michigan contesting the poll results where Trump trailed roughly by 1,48,000 votes, 2.6 proportion factors. The announcement was made following Georgia’s approval of a hand recount of 5 million paper ballots. Republicans halted certifying the November Midwestern battleground state election result as President Trump declined to concede the election, even as Joe Biden has a razor-thin lead of 0.three factors in the southern state of Georgia [14,000 ballots], and has a single-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan.

Earlier, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt vote count in Detroit counting centers, contesting results of Wayne County, after Republican observers were ejected from ballot canvassing. Furthermore, the Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox announced that a software glitch in Antrim County led 6,000 GOP votes to be counted for Dems, flipping red county blue. This spurred demands by Republicans for other counties to check tallies. At least 47 counties [in Michigan] use this same software in the same capacity, Cox said.

Trump had earlier warned on Twitter, saying, that the legally authorized proceedings into the counting of mail-in ballots are “just the beginning” as he demanding GOP poll watcher and Supreme Court’s intervention to examine result discrepancies whilst the ballots were tabulated. Trump’s legal offensive directed at states led the Republican members from North Carolina’s state elections board Ken Raymond and David Black quit from the state’s Board of Elections.

Michigan update: Election officials worked through the night to #CountEveryVote. That work continues.



Hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights.



Every vote will count. pic.twitter.com/LmIaDTQ5cy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 4, 2020

In Michigan, 2.48mil absentee ballots sent out, and only 426K have been counted, leaving another ~2mil to count. The ones that were counted broke for Biden 65 to 33 percent, or in theory 640K vote difference for Biden over Trump. Trump’s current lead over Biden in MI is 270K. — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) November 4, 2020

Donald goons shouting “Count the vote” in Arizona and “Stop Counting” in Michigan.



You couldn’t make it up. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 5, 2020

Irregularities and lack of integrity

Republican John James campaign alleged irregularities and lack of integrity in Michigan ballot count, accusing the state’s officials of impropriety, voter suppression, and election interference as Republicans launched verbal offensives against the election board on Twitter. Furthermore, the pro-MAGA supporters unfurled chaos, attempting disruption outside a vote tally room at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit where all mail-in absentee ballots were piled up.

In response, authorities were seen placing cardboards on windows to obstruct public views in footages that emerged online.There were all kinds of chicanery, including ballots that came in reportedly in the middle of the night at 3:30 a.m. – 35,000 ballots that were deceptively brought in, alleged Stuart Sandler, a consultant for Iraq war veteran Republican James’ campaign, in a statement to Fox News. Republicans accused Michigan'ss state electoral process of "irregularities and lack of integrity".

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Update: In Michigan, as throughout the nation, every vote will count and we will #CountEveryVote. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 4, 2020

