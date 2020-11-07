US Election 2020: Trump Warns Of More Lawsuits, Claims 'leads Miraculously Disappeared'

US President Donald Trump on November 6 warned that his Democratic rival Joe Biden “should not wrongfully claim” Presidency. Trump said that the legally authorized proceedings into the counting of mail-in ballots is “just the beginning”. Joe mustn’t “wrongfully claim” the President’s office, the US President said in a Tweet. In his new threats about the “election fraud” and “counting of illegal votes," Trump said, “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

As Democratic leader Biden edges closer to 270 votes to make it to the White House, Trump said that his administration was going to fight so that Democrats “mustn’t wrongfully declare” a President. Further accusing that the vote-counting hadn’t been fair, and demanding GOP poll watcher and Supreme Court’s intervention, the US President said that his lead in some states had “miraculously” disappeared,” after the “unlawful ballots” were tabulated. “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!” Trump tweeted.

....hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Read: US Elections 2020: Mark Ruffalo Responds To Trump's 'VERY STRANGE' Mail-in Ballot Comment

Read: US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Says 'going To Win', Trump Threatens More Lawsuits

Michigan GOP calls for 'full investigation'

Meanwhile, Michigan's Antrim County where Democratic contender Joe Biden lead by 3,000 votes flipped back to Trump after an alleged software glitch was fixed and Trump won the county by around 2,500, Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox said at a press conference. At least 47 counties [in Michigan] use this same software in the same capacity, Cox said. These counties that use this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies, she added.

Cox Statement On Voting Irregularities https://t.co/1TXlLNF4aO — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) November 6, 2020

As many as two Republican members from North Carolina’s state elections board resigned over the absentee ballot count row alleged by the state GOP leaders. Ken Raymond and David Black quit from the North Carolina State Board of Elections over an agreement to let voters witness information on their absentee ballots by filling out an affidavit, according to a statement issued by state elections board spokesman Pat Gannon.

The State Board of Elections will hold a remote meeting at 9 am on Friday, September 25, 2020.



Meeting Materials: https://t.co/VzhIq4RVr2

Listen Online: https://t.co/eB4YCTyDHv

By Phone: Dial (415) 655-0003 and enter code 171 104 0363#ncpol #YourVoteCountsNC pic.twitter.com/IyY5OUaI8o — NCSBE (@NCSBE) September 25, 2020

Read: US Elections 2020: Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump's Rant About Democrats 'stealing' Votes

Read: Timelapse Of DC Sunrise As US Watches Vote Count