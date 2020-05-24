Trump's Campaign To Spend $1 Million On Advertisements Against Biden Over 'black' Remark

US President Donald Trump's campaign is planning to launch a $1 million advertising attack against presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over his controversial comment on black voters.

According to international media reports, the campaign will be launched in a digital form and will revolve around two things -- a video montage centered around Biden's comments and an advertisement that will focus on Biden's role in the 1994 crime bill. Further, while the video montage will be run nationally, the advertisement will run in specific swing states. It will also appear on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, as well as on Google, international media reported.

Joe Biden's controversial comment

Presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice-President of the United States on Friday, during an interview with an international radio show, told the host "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Since the comments, the Trump campaign has attacked Biden on various social media platforms. The campaign team also held a press call with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- the sole black Republican serving in the United States, to Biden's comments.

Biden apologises

However, later in the day, Biden apologised for his remarks during a press conference with the US Black Chamber of Commerce and said that he should have known better. He further added that he does not take black voters for granted.

