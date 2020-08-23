Trump Campaign Releases First Video Commercial Featuring PM Modi

In a bid to woo India-American voters, the Trump campaign on August 23 released its first commercial video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and US President Donald Trump’s historic address in Ahmedabad. Earlier this year, both the leaders addressed a huge crowd in Gujarat during Trump’s visit to India. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is the national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee, released the video on Twitter with a caption saying that the campaign enjoy’s ‘great support’ from Indian-Americans.

The video, titled ‘Four More Years’, starts with a clip of Modi and Trump walking hand in hand at the NRG Stadium in Houston during PM Modi’s visit to the US last year. Both the leaders, back then, had made a joint address before a strong crowd of India-Americans numbering over 50,000. In the clip, one can also hear Modi saying that Trump ‘needs no introduction’ and that ‘his name comes up in almost every conversation’.

The second part of the commercial, on the other hand, has clips of Trump addressing Ahmedabad. The US President can be heard saying, “America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people”. He also praises the contribution of four million Indian-Americans. He added, “They are truly spectacular people”.

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! 👍🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bkjh6HODev — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

PM Modi is believed to be highly popular among Indian-Americans. He did attract record crowds during his visit to the US last year and years before that. His address at the Madison Square Garden in 2015 and then in Silicon Valley two year later, bother reportedly attracted more than 20,000 people. His ‘Howdy Modi’ address in Houston last year was attended by nearly 50,000 people.

The recent commercial by the Trump campaign comes following research by Al Mason, who also conceptualised the video and who is also co-chair of the Trump Victory India American Finance Committee. Mason found that traditionally who voted for Democrats are switching to the Republican Party in significant numbers because of the friendship that Trump has with PM Modi.

While Democratic party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden selected India-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Trump and his campaign repeatedly asserted that more Indian-Americans support them than the Democrats. Trump’s campaign believes that the India-American can play an important role in his election, especially in the battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Meanwhile, the US President is expected to deliver his nomination acceptance speech from the White House lawns on August 27. The Republican National Convention is also set to be held next week. On the other hand, the Democratic campaign is also combining out with ideas and commercials to woo India-Americans.

