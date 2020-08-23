Donald Trump's Sister Describes Him As 'cruel' & 'liar' On Secret Recordings: Report

US President Donald Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry described the Republican leader as a liar and cruel and someone who has no principles, according to recently published recordings in the Washington Post. Maryanne can be heard slamming Trump's immigration policy in the recordings saying that "all he wants is to appeal to his base. He has no principles. None." The recordings were reportedly made by Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, who just last month had published a memoir titled 'Too Much and Never Enough', which sold nearly a million copies on the first day of the release.

In the recordings, Maryanne reiterates a claim from the above-mentioned memoir that Donald Trump had someone to take his entrance exam on his behalf for admission to the University of Pennsylvania. Mary Trump had written about the illicit admission trick of her uncle in her book that reveals how her family created the world's most dangerous man, referring to the current US President. The White House or Donald Trump is yet to comment on the recordings published by the US daily.

Mary Trump's book

Mary, who is a psychologist by profession, in her memoir wrote that the POTUS fits the clinical criteria of being a narcissist. After the release of the book, Donald Trump bashed Mary Trump for violating a separate NDA and said that the “seldom seen niece” does not know a lot about him. Donald Trump's younger brother Robert, who died last week, moved to the court to stop the publication of the book, citing the violation of the non-disclosure agreement, but to no avail.

