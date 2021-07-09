Trump Charged $50,000 From Secret Service Since Exit From Office Of US President: Reports

US Secret Services was billed almost $10,200 for guest rooms agents used for staying at Former US President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club in May, according to reports obtained by Washington Post. The bill combined with others amounts to a total of $50,000 paid by the Federal Agency to Trump-affiliated businesses and resorts since he left the Oval Office. The report was in line with a pattern of Trump-related businesses charging the American government for its protection services

Earlier in May, the Washington Post had revealed that ex-US President Trump had charged the Secret Services more than $40,000 for guarding his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. After Joe Biden took office in January, Trump was living in Mar-o-Lago on Palm Beach. However, the former president relocated to New Jersey after the opulent resort shut down for summers in May.

Previously, a discreet investigation by USA Today had revealed that the Trump Empire charged a minimum of US$137,505 for golf cart rentals at his luxurious golf clubs in Florida and New Jersey. In the first term of Trump’s term, the Secret Service was forced to nix the salaries of many of its agents due to depleted funds brought on by the high costs of his travel and family protection.

Mar-a-Lago Expenses

The records obtained by Washington Post revealed that Trump’s resort in Palm Beach charged the US Secret Service $396.15 every night starting on January 20, the day his successor Joe Biden took over the White House and ex-US President relocated to Mar-a-Lago.

Reportedly, these charges continued until April 30 which ultimately cost US taxpayers a total of $40,011.15. The Post quoted a source familiar with the transactions saying that the charges were for a single room that is utilised as a workspace for the Secret Service agents. The report noted that when compared with protection provided to Trump when he was US President, the Secret Service had rented fewer rooms during their stay this year.

Image : AP/Secretservice.gov