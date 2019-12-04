NATO Chief Addresses Security Implications Of China's Growing Power

NATO chief on December 3 addressed the ‘security implications’ in accordance with the spontaneous growth of China’s power. He emphasized China’s rise as a military power due to its military budget and up-gradation to modern missiles. However, he doesn't want his stand to be an antagonist to Beijing.

NATO chief addressed the ‘security implications’ of China

The head of the NATO alliance Jens Stoltenberg reflected on the expanding military power of China which includes powerful missiles and armaments that are capable of attacking Europe and the United States. He said that the member countries of NATO must come forward to tackle the problem. During his speech, he said that China has the second-largest defense finances in the world. It recently displayed its strength by upgrading its military with modern capabilities which included long-range missiles that can be problematic for Europe and the United States.

READ: The Latest: Trump Says Macron Has Insulted NATO Alliance

He further added that the pertaining conflict of the South China Sea has become a flashpoint for China and the US. China’s influence in the South China Sea led to Washington accusing China of ‘intimidation’. There are several South-east Asian countries that are claiming the disputed Island Spratly located in the South China Sea. The NATO chief said that China has installed its armaments and military in the region, it has also deployed survey ships in the conflicted territory of the sea.

READ: British PM Boris Johnson To Call For Unity At NATO Summit In London

Stoltenberg added that the defense territory of NATO is limited to Europe and the North America region but China is continuously expanding its influence reaching till the shores of NATO territory. Stoltenberg said that the point of concern is not expanding the territory of NATO to the South China Sea, the concern is China coming closer to the regions of Arctic, Africa and at the same time trying to establish itself by investing in infrastructure in Europe and in cyberspace. Stoltenberg said that the motive is not to create enemies with China but rather analyze and understand the situation and respond in a mindful way to the complications created by China.

READ: Donald Trump Arrives In London For NATO Summit Ahead Of Election

READ: Ahead Of Election In Britain, Trump Praises PM Johnson As 'very Capable'

(with inputs from agencies)