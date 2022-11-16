Trump Condemns Missile Strike On Poland, Says Biden 'leading Us To Brink Of Nuclear War'

Just moments after US President Joe Biden addressed the media after the emergency meeting with NATO and G7 to discuss the Russian-made missile that landed in Poland killing two, former president Donald Trump condemned the attack on Poland.

While addressing the public with his mega announcement for a presidential bid for US presidential elections, Trump said that "even today a missile was sent to Poland probably by Russia" and people are going “wild and crazy” over it. He went on to say that Biden is “leading us to the brink of nuclear war”.

"Even just today a missile was sent in probably by Russia to Poland.... People are going absolutely wild and crazy. They are not happy. They are very, very angry. Now, we have a president who falls asleep at global conferences," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department said the United States is working with the Polish government to determine the extent of US intelligence reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland.

US officials say 'ready to stand with NATO

After the Russian missile attack, the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, told reporters Tuesday "We can't confirm the reports or any of the details at this time, but I can assure you we will determine what happened and what appropriate next steps would be." The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind "any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border" and said in a statement that photos of purported damage "have nothing to do" with Russian weapons. However, Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller confirmed that an explosion had killed two people and said some military units were put on alert while officials investigated. Polish media reported that the strike took place in an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine.

I spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland to express my deep condolences for the loss of life in Eastern Poland and offer our full support for Poland's investigation of the explosion.



We will remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as it proceeds. pic.twitter.com/m6OSwcHKtD — President Biden (@POTUS) November 16, 2022