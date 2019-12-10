Trump Cries 'witch Hunt' After Democrats Announce Two Impeachment Charges

The President of United States Donald Trump took to Twitter just minutes after House of Democrats announced the two impeachment charges against him on December 10 and called the entire procedure a 'witch hunt'. On the other hand, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler charged Trump of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction of Congress'. Trump also went on to say that during the unveiling of charges Nadler had said that the US President had 'pressured' the Ukrainian government, the latter have admitted that there 'was no pressure'.

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Furthermore, Trump also accused the chairman of the House of Judiciary Committee, Adam Schiff of making up a 'horrible and fraudulent statement' and then reading it out in front of Congress. Schiff had said that Trump's 'abuse of power left no choice' and if the Democrats had done nothing, it would make them 'complicit'. This was during the brief 'historic' appearance by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi along with other top Democrats but reportedly she did not stay for questions after announcing the charges.

Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me. He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Pelosi will not count votes

Reportedly, when a senior Democrat official was asked if Pelosi has enough votes to impeach the POTUS, the Democratic leader said that she would let the House lawmakers cast vote on their discretion. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously declined to discuss the charges against the US President or the coming announcements during the evening event on December 9. Earlier on Tuesday, there was an indication by some officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity that two charges were going to be revealed.

“On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it,” Pelosi said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council. “I haven’t counted votes, nor will I.”



Details of two articles being disclosed by the Democrats were shared by multiple people who are familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.

